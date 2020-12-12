e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Indonesia asks SpaceX to study country as venue for launch Site

Indonesia asks SpaceX to study country as venue for launch Site

Indonesia is already holding talks with Musk over potential investment in the country, with Tesla Inc. looking into the possibility of building a plant in Central Java.

world Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 15:08 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Indonesia President Joko Widodo discussed the idea to set up a rocket launch site with SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a phone call on Friday.
Indonesia President Joko Widodo discussed the idea to set up a rocket launch site with SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a phone call on Friday.(AP file photo for representation)
         

Indonesia invited SpaceX to assess the possibility of setting up a rocket launch site in the country, according to a ministry statement.

President Joko Widodo discussed the idea with SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a phone call on Friday, the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs said in the statement. Musk intends to send a team to Indonesia in January to study partnership opportunities, it said.

Also Read | SpaceX launches Starship on highest test flight, crash-lands

Indonesia is already holding talks with Musk over potential investment in the country, with Tesla Inc. looking into the possibility of building a plant in Central Java, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said in October. Indonesia, home to some of the world’s largest deposits of copper, nickel and tin, is touting its abundance of the commodities to lure billions of dollars in investment.

tags
top news
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
‘Put them behind bars’: Farmer leader on ‘anti-social’ elements in stir
AAP to protest outside homes of Delhi L-G, Amit Shah tomorrow over alleged MCD scam
AAP to protest outside homes of Delhi L-G, Amit Shah tomorrow over alleged MCD scam
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold first trilateral meet on Chabahar port use
‘Shakti act’: Maharashtra’s new bill on sexual crimes to have death penalty, hefty fines
‘Shakti act’: Maharashtra’s new bill on sexual crimes to have death penalty, hefty fines
Only officer to serve in Army, Navy, Airforce, turns 100
Only officer to serve in Army, Navy, Airforce, turns 100
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
Farmers will get new markets, more benefits: PM Modi on farm reforms
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In