Indonesia hunts for missing after mine collapse kills six
Rescuers hunted for at least one person still missing Thursday after an illegal gold mine collapse in Indonesia killed six people.
A landslide Wednesday evening buried the remote site on Sulawesi island's Parigi Moutong district, where five women and one man died while some 16 survivors were pulled from the debris.
At least one person was still missing, authorities said.
Unlicensed mines are common across the mineral-rich Southeast Asian archipelago and the scene of frequent accidents.
Last year, 11 miners died in Sumatra after a landslide sparked by heavy rains, with another nine people also killed in a landslide at an abandoned gold mine on the island.
In 2019, at least 16 people were buried alive when a mine collapsed in North Sulawesi.
