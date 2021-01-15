Indonesia quake kills 35, injures hundreds: What we know so far
A powerful earthquake hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi early on Friday, killing at least 35 people, injuring hundreds and severely damaging buildings. Many are said to be trapped under debris after the 6.2-magnitude quake hit the island at around 1:28am (Jakarta time). The island was hit by a huge quake and tsunami two and a half years ago that killed thousands of people.
What we know so far:
1.The epicentre of the 6.2 magnitude earthquake was on land 6km northeast of Majene city, at a depth of 10km, as per Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).
2. The earthquake killed 35 and injured hundreds in Majene and the neighbouring city of Mamuju. Around 15,000 people have fled their homes for safety, as per the country's disaster agency, reported news agency Reuters.
3. The disaster agency had earlier reported 637 people injured in Majene and two dozen in Mamuju.
4. While there were no alerts, BMKG's director Dwikorita Karnawati warned citizens of the possibility of aftershocks and another quake that can trigger a tsunami.
5. There had been at least 26 aftershocks, with Friday's quake preceded by a quake of 5.9 magnitude the previous day, Reuters reported Karnawati as saying.
6. Rescue work has begun with Indonesian Red Cross Team looking for survivors in the rubble and providing them with necessary first aid.
7. More than 300 homes and two hotels were damaged by the natural disaster of such massive magnitude. The earthquake and aftershocks had also destroyed a hospital and the office of a regional governor, where authorities said many people were stuck under the rubble of collapsed buildings, reported Reuters.
8. Critical medical and relief supplies are sent to the quake-affected areas by plane and land by the Indonesian Red Cross team. Ambulance crews have been sent with 92 additional volunteers, clean water tankers and production units, tarpaulins for shelter, face masks with 200 family relief kits to aid survivors of the devastating tragedy.
(With agency inputs)
