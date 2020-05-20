e-paper
Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections

The task force reported 21 additional deaths, taking the total to 1,242, while 4,575 people have recovered.

world Updated: May 20, 2020 14:07 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Jakarta
The task force reported 21 additional deaths, taking the total to 1,242(REUTERS)
         

Indonesia reported on Wednesday 693 new coronavirus infections, the Southeast Asian nation’s biggest daily rise and taking the total number of cases to 19,189, according to the website of Indonesia’s COVID-19 task force.

The task force reported 21 additional deaths, taking the total to 1,242, while 4,575 people have recovered.

