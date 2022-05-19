Indonesia to lift ban on palm oil exports from May 23
Indonesia will lift its ban on palm oil exports next week, President Joko Widodo said Thursday, relieving pressure on the global vegetable oil market after prices spiked because of the suspension and the war in Ukraine.
The archipelago nation issued the ban last month to secure supplies of the commodity, used in a range of goods from chocolate spreads to cosmetics, in the face of a domestic shortage.
"Based on the supply... of cooking oil and considering there are 17 million people in the palm oil industry -- farmers and other supporting workers -- I decided that cooking oil exports will reopen on Monday, May 23," Widodo told an online briefing.
"The government will still be monitoring everything strictly to ensure the demand will be met with affordable prices," he said.
Also read: Palm oil export ban: How nations will be impacted by Indonesia’s move? Read here
Authorities had rigorously enforced the export ban, with the Indonesian navy seizing a tanker carrying palm oil out of the country in violation of the order earlier this month.
After the ban came into force, Widodo said supplying the country's 270 million people was the "highest priority" of his government.ere are yo
But Jakarta came under pressure for further saddling prices that were already skyrocketing after Russia's invasion of agricultural powerhouse Ukraine.
Palm oil producers staged protests last week in the centre of Jakarta and several towns in Indonesia complaining that the prices for palm oil fruits had dropped dramatically.
The Indonesian leader said he was reversing the suspension because the domestic supply and price of cooking oil had improved since the ban came into effect on April 28.
Widodo said prices had fallen from 19,800 rupiah ($1.35) per litre to about 17,200 rupiah ($1.17) since the ban.
Domestic supplies of cooking oil also tripled after the ban from 64,500 tonnes per month to 211,000 tonnes, he said.
Industry figures hailed the decision to resume exports.
Eddy Martono, secretary general of the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI), said the organisation "is very grateful to the government, especially to the president" for lifting the ban.
Also read: Fear of cooking oil shortage, spike in prices as 290,000 tons stuck in Indonesia
"It is a fact that the condition on the ground is very difficult because the tanks have been all full. We hope with the export reopening, the palm oil production can return to normal."
Oil Palm Farmers Association chairman Gulat Manurung thanked Widodo and said oil palm farmers would repay his decision by boosting domestic supplies.
"We, oil palm farmers, pledge to help ensure that domestic supplies of cooking oil will be available," he told AFP.
Palm oil is the most widely used vegetable oil in Indonesia and, despite being the world's biggest producer, the country has been facing a cooking oil shortage for months because of poor regulation and producers reluctant to sell at home.
The shortages have in some cases forced consumers to spend hours in queues at distribution centres.
Indonesia produces about 60 percent of the world's palm oil, with one-third consumed by its domestic market. India, China, the European Union and Pakistan are among its major export customers.
-
Sri Lanka lowers amount of foreign currency people can hold amid economic crisis
Sri Lanka will lower the amount of foreign currency that individuals can hold to $10,000 from $15,000, and penalize anyone who holds foreign currency for more than three months by making it against the law, the island nation's central bank chief announced Thursday amid the worst economic crisis in recent memory. Shortages of hard currency have also hindered imports of raw materials for manufacturing and worsened inflation.
-
North Korea's suspected Covid-19 caseload nears two million
North Korea on Thursday reported 262,270 more suspected COVID-19 cases as its pandemic caseload neared 2 million — a week after the country acknowledged the outbreak and scrambled to slow infections in its unvaccinated population. The official Korean Central News Agency said more than 1.98 million people have become sick with fever since late April. At least 740,160 people are in quarantine, the news agency reported.
-
US president Biden invokes Defense Production Act over shortage of baby food
President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and authorized flights to import supply from overseas, as he faces mounting political pressure over a domestic shortage caused by the safety-related closure of the country's largest formula manufacturing plant. The Defense Production Act order requires suppliers of formula manufacturers to fulfill orders from those companies before other customers, in an effort to eliminate production bottlenecks.
-
One injured in school shooting in northern Germany, suspect arrested: Police
One person was injured Thursday when shots were fired in a school in the northern German city of Bremerhaven, police said, adding that they had arrested the suspected gunman. A police spokeswoman told AFP that the police operation was still ongoing. She was not immediately able to give further details about the victim or the incident.
-
In a gaffe, Bush slams 'invasion of Iraq', corrects promptly saying 'I'm 75'
Former US President George W Bush accidentally said Iraq instead of Ukraine as he was condemning the invasion by calling it brutal and unjustified. But instead of Ukraine, Bush said Iraq, immediately correcting himself saying, "I mean of Ukraine." Taking a pause, he said, "Iraq too, anyway, I am 75," following which the audience broke into laughter. Bush said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is a "cool little guy" and compared him to Winston Churchill.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics