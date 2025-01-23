Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indonesian parliament proposes revision of mining law

Reuters |
Jan 23, 2025 10:01 AM IST

INDONESIA-MINERALS/:Indonesian parliament proposes revision of mining law

JAKARTA, - Indonesia's parliament proposed on Thursday to revise the country's mining law to help the government accelerate development of its mineral processing industry and to regulate mining permits for religious groups and for universities.

Indonesian parliament proposes revision of mining law
Indonesian parliament proposes revision of mining law

President Prabowo Subianto has vowed to expedite development of Indonesia's mineral processing industry and energy transition and formed a special task force to come up with detailed plan for the sector.

A parliamentary plenary meeting on Thursday agreed to launch a formal deliberation process for the law revision.

Among the proposed revisions to the mining law was a plan to give certain companies priority access to mining areas for "downstreaming" purposes.

The draft said companies may be prioritised based on their investment size, their mineral value-add plan and jobs creation for domestic workers.

The draft bill is also includes plans to give priority access to religious groups and universities for certain metal ore mining areas, taking into account the size of the mines, the institutions' capability to manage them, and their plan to develop local economies and education. Indonesia last year issued a regulation allowing religious organisation to manage mining assets to provide them with a source of income, a move that critics have said was to reward the groups for their longstanding political support. The government at the time denied that.

The legislative body also proposed that mining area smaller than 2,500 hectares will be prioritised for small business to support local economies.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On