Influencer urges NYC women to use spray paint instead of pepper spray to ward off attackers, here's why

A 29-year-old influencer has urged women in New York City to use spray paint instead of pepper spray to ward off attackers. This comes after several unprovoked attacks on women were reported. Monique ‘Moe’ Black, a social media fashion influencer from Detroit, has taken to TikTok to share the tip (moeblackx/Instagram)

Monique ‘Moe’ Black, a social media fashion influencer from Detroit, regularly travels to the Big Apple. She believes that using spray paint to defend oneself from attackers is more effective than using pepper spray, as it marks the suspect and makes it easier for police to find him. She also said that it was unlikely that the paint would blow back in the user’s face, as opposed to pepper spray.

Where did Monique ‘Moe’ Black get the idea from?

“I prefer spray enamel, to be honest, because that sh-t is never coming off,” Minique told New York Post. She said that she knew she needed such protection when she began to travel to the city for work. She began carrying a can of paint, placing it in a tote bag under her shoulder, where it is easy to find.

The idea came from her stepdad, a retired homicide detective for the Detroit Police Department. “He was like, ‘You know, if you spray somebody in the face and then whack them over the head with it, you’re probably going to have enough time to run away,'” Monique said.

Monique grew up in the 7 Mile Road area of Detroit. She decided to share the tip on TikTok after watching videos of women being victims of random, unprovoked attacks in New York City.

“All my friends in the city order it to, like, an Amazon locker in Jersey City,” said Monique. “It is technically legal, but you’re gonna have to go over the river and through the woods to maybe pick up a bedazzled pepper spray that probably won’t do anything.”