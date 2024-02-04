 At least six injured in a shooting in Denver: Police | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / At least six injured in a shooting in Denver: Police

At least six injured in a shooting in Denver: Police

ByHT News Desk
Feb 04, 2024 04:20 PM IST

The Denver Police Department was investigating the shooting, which took place in the 5000 block of North Orleans Court.

At least six people were wounded in a shooting in Denver on Sunday, the police department said.

As the investigation was going on, the extent of the injuries and the victims' identities were unknown. (AP/File)
The department said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “ALERT:#DPD is investigating a shooting in the 5000 block N Orleans Ct. Six victims located. Extent of injuries unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing. Officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver”

As the investigation was going on, the extent of the injuries and the victims' identities were unknown.

On Saturday, a 13-year-old boy allegedly shot a 60-year-old man in Denver for because the latter's leg was blocking the aisle on a bus.

The department said in a notice that the boy was arrested for first-degree murder.

