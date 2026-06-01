Inside the riots, loots and violence that marred Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League celebrations in Paris

Clashes, violence and looting marred Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League celebrations in France on Saturday evening as the team beat English Premier League champions Arsenal to secure their second consecutive title. In the riots amid the celebrations in Paris, cars and rental bikes' stands were reportedly set on fire, shops were looted, and some storefronts were destroyed. (AP/X) The PSG vs Arsenal final match in Budapest went beyond extra time to a penalty shootout, a nail-biting affair that saw the French team cement its place in European football. The PSG fans were marching to the Champ de Mars, an open space near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, to celebrate the Champions League victory. However, the party was partially overshadowed by street violence, leaving one person dead and more than 200 injured, the French interior ministry said.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence as "unspeakable". He said that while PSG were an "immense pride" for the country, France was "fed up" with the violence. He vowed strict action against those responsible for the riots, saying, "We will be ruthless with those who have been caught." Similar violence had erupted during last year's celebrations as well, when PSG won its first Champions League title. ALSO READ | Fact check: Was the Eiffel Tower set on fire? Truth behind viral videos amid Paris clashes after PSG win Though the French police were better prepared this year, with over 22,000 security personnel deployed across the country for the final match between PSG and Arsenal, clashes still tainted Paris Saint-Germain's victory. What happened at PSG victory celebrations? Match screening at PSG stadium: Around 4,000 to 5,000 supporters had gathered at PSG's Parc des Princes stadium in Paris for the screening of the home team's final match with Arsenal. During the game itself, a bakery and a restaurant were damaged near the stadium, and projectiles were also thrown at police officers, AFP reported. A police spokesperson also stated that around 150 people tried to "enter (the stadium) through one of the gates", but police pushed them back. Clashes erupted between PSG supporters and fans near the stadium. While fireworks were being thrown at them, officers were prompted to respond with tear gas. Cars on fire, shops looted: The chaos was not confined to the area in and around the Parc des Princes stadium. It spread across Paris and other French cities. Cars and rental bikes' stands were reportedly set on fire, shops were looted, and some storefronts were destroyed. Authorities also reported stabbing and other attacks, according to AFP. Interior minister Laurent Nunez said that looting took place in around 15 cities across the country. He added that some public buildings were also vandalised in provincial towns such as Orleans. Authorities said that police were not specifically targeted in the riots in most places. However, one police station in central Paris witnessed brief clashes. Further, a bus shelter was destroyed near the Champs-Elysee avenue in central Paris, injuring one police officer.

1 dead, over 200 injured: One man riding his motorbike around the Paris ring road during the celebrations died, with nearly 180 law enforcement officers and 219 'participants' injured. Eight of the injured persons were reportedly in critical condition. Nearly 900 arrested: Interior minister Laurent Nunez told broadcaster France Inter that authorities have arrested more than 890 people in connection with the riots that broke out after Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League win over the weekend.