Wednesday, May 28, 2025
'Intense cries of parents in heaven': Pope Leo calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, condemns death of children

ByHT News Desk
May 28, 2025 04:11 PM IST

The pope further added that Israel and Hamas must liberate all hostages and respect humanitarian law.

As the war in Gaza rages on, Pope Leo has called on Israel and Hamas to implement an immediate ceasefire. Addressing the crowd in Vatican city, the newly elected pope lamented the death of children in the war-torn strip.

Pope Leo XIV appealed for an end to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, citing the death of children(REUTERS)
Pope Leo XIV appealed for an end to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, citing the death of children(REUTERS)

"In the Gaza Strip, the intense cries are reaching Heaven more and more from mothers and fathers who hold tightly to the bodies of their dead children," said the pontiff.

"To those responsible, I renew my appeal: stop the fighting," he said.

The pope's appeal comes a day after 50 people in Gaza were injured while trying to receive food aid in the war-torn strip.

This appeal for the ceasefire also comes after the stall in the latest round of truce talks between Israel and Hamas. Furthermore, Israel has intensified its attack in Gaza and vowed to not stop until it achieves "full control" of the Palestinian territory. 

"I pledge my closeness and prayers for all the victims, especially children and families,” the Pope said as he renewed his appeal “to stop the war and to support every initiative for dialogue and peace.”

Pope Leo, who was elected to lead the Catholic Church after the death of Pope Francis, also appealed for an end to the Ukraine war.

Russia and Ukraine have also intensified their attacks on one another has the war enters its fourth year. With no progress on ceasefire talks, the war in Europe continues to rage.

Wednesday, May 28, 2025
