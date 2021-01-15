International Covid-19 vaccine poll shows higher mistrust of Russia, China shots
People across the world are generally likely to say yes to getting a Covid-19 vaccine, but would be more distrustful of shots made in China or Russia than those developed in Germany or the United States, an international poll showed on Friday.
The survey, conducted by the polling company YouGov and shared exclusively with Reuters, found Britons and Danes were the most willing to take the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, while the French and Poles were more likely to be hesitant.
The poll was based on questions put to almost 19,000 people.
It also found that willingness to take the Covid-19 vaccine has been improving in many countries in recent weeks, just as shots developed by companies in the United States, Russia, China, Germany and Britain were starting to be delivered and administered in countries across Europe, North America and Asia.
In Britain, 73% of people said they would get vaccinated, while in Denmark the number was 70%.
In the United States, however, just less than half of those surveyed said they would be willing to have a Covid-19 vaccine, a figure that has remained broadly stable since July.
More than a third of people surveyed in Poland and almost half in France - 37% and 48% respectively - said they would say no to a Covid-19 shot if offered it.
WAIT AND SEE
Confidence among populations about vaccines will be a key factor in governments' efforts to curb the rate of infections in the year-long SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 92 million people worldwide and killed at least 1.98 million.
A study published by vaccine confidence researchers in November found that conspiracy theories and misinformation fuels mistrust and could push Covid-19 shot uptake rates below levels needed to protect communities against the disease.
Friday's YouGov poll found that, while sizeable minorities in many countries said they would not take the Covid-19 vaccine now, most gave their reason as preferring to wait and see if the vaccines were safe, and few were driven by entrenched "anti-vaxxer" views.
In France, for example, the proportion of the population saying they'd refuse the vaccine because they were "opposed to vaccines in general" was highest at 9%, but still far lower than the percentage who would reject a Covid-19 vaccine specifically.
With Covid-19 vaccine production and delivery beginning to ramp up, the YouGov poll also surveyed attitudes to compulsory Covid-19 vaccination - a policy under discussion by some governments to try and get as many people as possible immunised.
Such a move was most popular in India at 77%, Indonesia at 71% and Mexico at 65%. Britons were split, with 40% supportive and 42% opposed, Americans tended to oppose the idea, at 46% compared with only 29% who would back mandatory vaccinations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain tightens borders to keep out new Covid-19 strains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 60,000 have fled Central African Republic violence: UN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO stops short of advising proof of COVID shots for travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six EU nations express 'severe concern' over vaccine delays
- Ministers from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden said in their letter that the situation was "unacceptable" and "decreases the credibility of the vaccination process".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden appoints David Cohen once more as deputy CIA director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eyes on Nancy Pelosi as Donald Trump's impeachment trial timing up in the air
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: China honours 'Bat Woman' of controversial Wuhan lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US plans fresh Iran sanctions related to metals, conventional arms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pentagon says US has dropped to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden urges swift action on giant aid plan with Republicans wary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man convicted in 3 killings to be last executed under Trump administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden is told trump may be Going but Trumpism lives on in Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese authorities ask people to cut down on travel as Covid rises again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox