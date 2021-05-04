International Firefighters' Day: Know history and significance

Every year International Firefighters' Day is celebrated on May 4 to honour the work and sacrifice made by firefighting professionals.

The day pays respect to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. On this day, people express their gratitude for the firefighters by wearing a symbolic red and blue-ribbon badge to raise awareness about the dangers that firefighters face.

Know about the history and significance of International Firefighters' Day:

The International Firefighters' Day came into existence after a tragic incident in Australia's Linton. The incident occurred on December 2, 1998, during which five firemen were killed while trying to douse a wildfire.

All the five firefighters -- Garry Vredeveldt, Chris Evans, Stuart Davidson, Jason Thomas and Matthew Armstrong -- were part of a strike team and were rushed in to attend an SOS call. All of them died battling the fire.

After the incident, a proposal was sent out to all countries on January 4, 1999, to honour the firefighters and others who lose their lives while performing their duty.

One of the main aspects to celebrate this day is fire prevention and the need to improve intensive and thorough training.