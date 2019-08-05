e-paper
Investigation ongoing into Texas shooting that left 20 dead

world Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:53 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
EL PASO, Texas
Detectives are also trying to determine with a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly before Saturday’s shooting was written by Crusius.(HT Photo)
         

Federal and state authorities continue to investigate the mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart that left 20 people dead and more than two dozen others injured.

Police said Sunday that all bodies have been removed from the store and its parking lot, and that the attack did not spread to other nearby shopping areas. Police Sgt. Robert Gomez says most of the victims were inside the store.

Twenty-one-year-old Patrick Wood Crusius of Allen, Texas, has been booked on capital murder charges and jailed without bond. KDFW-TV reports his grandparents issued a statement Sunday saying they were “devastated” by the rampage.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 11:53 IST

