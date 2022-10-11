Video: Iran oil refineries' workers join anti-hijab protests

As Iran's security forces intensified crackdown in various cities amid massive anti-hijab demonstrations in the country, workers at Abadan and Kangan oil refineries and the Bushehr Petrochemical Project have also joined in the protests, Reuters reported.

In a video widely shared on social media, dozens of workers can be seen blocking the road to the Bushehr petrochemical plant, in Assaluyeh on Iran's Gulf coast.

Iran's oil ministry has not released any statement on the matter.

Today in Iran, workers strike at Bushehr Petrochemical, chanting “Do not fear, do not fear, we are all together.” Striking oil workers played a critical role in the 1979 revolution. pic.twitter.com/gwLmD5jt5q — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) October 10, 2022

The protests in Iran started after Mahsa Amini's death in police custody on September 16. Mahsa Amini was arrested by Iran's "morality police" for not wearing a hijab and died as a result of being beaten up in custody, her family said. The police has denied the family's claim.

In Iran, massive protests have continued for almost a month with clashes between protesters and riot police reported from several Iranian cities, including Mahsa Amini's native Kurdistan province.

At least 185 people, including 19 minors, have been killed in the demonstrations while hundreds have been injured and thousands have been arrested by security forces, rights groups have said.

