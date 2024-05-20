 Iran asked for assistance over Raisi's helicopter crash, says US | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Iran asked for assistance over Raisi's helicopter crash, says US

AFP |
May 20, 2024 11:37 PM IST

"I'm not going to get into the details, but we were asked by the Iranian government for assistance," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told.

Iran asked arch-enemy the United States for assistance after a helicopter crash that killed president Ebrahim Raisi, the US State Department said Monday without providing further details.

An Iraqi soldier stands guard next candles list by people paying their respects to Iran's late president Ebrahim Raisi outside the Iranian embassy in Baghdad(AFP)
An Iraqi soldier stands guard next candles list by people paying their respects to Iran's late president Ebrahim Raisi outside the Iranian embassy in Baghdad(AFP)

"I'm not going to get into the details, but we were asked by the Iranian government for assistance," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, saying the United States was unable to do so “largely for logistical reasons.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Iran asked for assistance over Raisi's helicopter crash, says US

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On