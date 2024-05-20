Iran asked for assistance over Raisi's helicopter crash, says US
AFP |
May 20, 2024 11:37 PM IST
"I'm not going to get into the details, but we were asked by the Iranian government for assistance," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told.
Iran asked arch-enemy the United States for assistance after a helicopter crash that killed president Ebrahim Raisi, the US State Department said Monday without providing further details.
"I'm not going to get into the details, but we were asked by the Iranian government for assistance," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, saying the United States was unable to do so “largely for logistical reasons.”
Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article