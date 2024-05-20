Iran asked for assistance over Raisi's helicopter crash, says US

Iran asked arch-enemy the United States for assistance after a helicopter crash that killed president Ebrahim Raisi, the US State Department said Monday without providing further details. An Iraqi soldier stands guard next candles list by people paying their respects to Iran's late president Ebrahim Raisi outside the Iranian embassy in Baghdad(AFP)

"I'm not going to get into the details, but we were asked by the Iranian government for assistance," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, saying the United States was unable to do so “largely for logistical reasons.”