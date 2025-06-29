Iran asks UN to hold US, Israel accountable for war; demands compensation

Iran on Sunday submitted a formal request to the United Nations, calling on the Security Council to hold Israel and the United States responsible for the recent 12-day conflict between Tel Aviv and Tehran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi put the demands in a letter to the UN secretary-general.(AFP)

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi also demanded that both countries pay compensation and reparations to Iran. These demands were outlined in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“We officially request hereby that the Security Council recognise the Israeli regime and the United States as the initiators of the act of aggression and acknowledge their subsequent responsibility, including the payment of compensation and reparations,” the letter read.

A surprise Israeli strike on June 13 killed several senior Iranian military and nuclear figures, roiling global markets and escalating fears of a broader regional war. The conflict lasted 12 days, with the US also entering briefly as it bombed three key Iranian nuclear sites, Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow. US President Donald Trump claimed the strikes had “obliterated” Iran’s atomic infrastructure, though a report from his own intelligence differed.

A ceasefire agreement was reached on June 24, mediated by Qatar and the US.

Iran sceptical about the ceasefire holding

Both Iran and Israel have exchanged accusations of ceasefire violations, even as the truce has largely held so far. Iran says 627 people have been killed so far in Israeli attacks, while Israeli emergency services have reported 28 dead and more than 1,300 injured in Iranian strikes.

But on Sunday, Tehran said it had serious doubts about the ceasefire holding for long.

“We have serious doubts about the enemy’s commitment to its obligations, including the ceasefire. We are prepared to deliver a firm response if aggression is repeated,” Fars News Agency quoted Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi, as saying.

"We did not start the war, but we have responded to the aggressor with all our power,” he added.