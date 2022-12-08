Home / World News / Iran executes anti-hijab protester for injuring guard with knife: Report

Iran executes anti-hijab protester for injuring guard with knife: Report

Published on Dec 08, 2022 11:38 AM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: The report said that the Supreme Court had rejected the appeal made by the defendant.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)
Reuters |

Iran executed one protester on Thursday who was convicted of injuring a security guard with a long knife and closing off a Tehran street, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Tasnim added that the Supreme Court had rejected the appeal made by the defendant and justified the sentence by saying the defendant's actions represented a "crime of waging war against God."

