Iran executes four people for helping Israel's Mossad: Report

Iran has executed four people for helping Israel's intelligence service, Mossad. Iran's Mizan news agency affiliated to the judiciary made the claims on Friday, reported news agency Reuters.

"Four members of a sabotage team associated with the Zionist regime, who had committed extensive actions against the country's security under the guidance of Mossad officers, were executed this morning following legal procedures," the Mizan news agency said.

Notably, tensions between Iran and Israel are high amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East region. Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon has been supporting Hamas in the ongoing war. Since the start of the war, Hezbollah militants have been targeting Israel along the border, including airstrikes and exchange of gunfire. Many Hezbollah militants and leaders have been killed in Israeli retaliation and offensive in the areas bordering Lebanon.

Iran is also accused of funding Yemen's Houthi militants who have been targeting ships in the Red Sea, leading to massive security concerns in the important maritime trade route. Since November 19, the Houthis have seized or attacked with drones and missiles several ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Their target is to disrupt the flow of trade along the route, with the aim to raise the international costs of Israel's offensive in Gaza. Amid the scenario, the United States is leading a new naval task force to protect trade and commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

On Thursday, the United States sanctioned an individual and three currency exchange houses that it accused of helping in the flow of Iranian funds to Houthis.

"Today's action underscores our resolve to restrict the illicit flow of funds to the Houthis, who continue to conduct dangerous attacks on international shipping and risk further destabilizing the region," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson had said in a statement on Thursday as quoted by news agency Reuters.