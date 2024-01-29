 Iran foreign minister arrives in Pakistan amid tensions following strikes | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Iran foreign minister arrives in Pakistan amid tensions following strikes

Iran foreign minister arrives in Pakistan amid tensions following strikes

ANI |
Jan 29, 2024 05:39 AM IST

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday arrived in Islamabad on the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani, amid strain in relations following the recent tit-for-tat strikes launched by the two countries.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian lands in Islamabad(X/ @ForeignOfficePk)
Upon his arrival at the Nur Khan airbase, the Iranian Foreign Minister was received by Pakistan's Additional Foreign Secretary for Afghanistan and West Asia Rahim Hayat Qureshi.

During his visit, Abdollahian will hold in debt talk with his Pakistani counterpart Jilani and Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar to put relations back on track.

"Foreign Minister of Iran @Amirabdolahian has arrived in Islamabad at the invitation of Foreign Minister @JalilJilani. He was received at the Nur Khan airbase by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) @RahimHayat," as per Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch's official handle on X.

"During the visit, Foreign Minister Abdollahian will hold in-depth talks with Foreign Minister Jilani and call on Prime Minister @anwaar_kakar," Baloch said.

On January 16, Tehran launched missile attacks on militant bases in southwestern Pakistan.

On January 18, Pakistan launched strikes inside Iran in a retaliatory attack.

In a statement, the Pakistan Army said 'terrorist militant organizations,' namely Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) were successfully struck in a intelligence-based operation code-named "Marg Bar Sarmachar".

As per Geo News, the tit-for-tat strikes were the highest-profile cross-border intrusions in recent years and have raised alarm over wider instability in the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7.

Recently, Pakistan and Iran agreed to de-escalate the situation and work in close coordination on counter-terrorism, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official press release.

The Pakistani minister held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abdollahian and stressed the territorial integrity and sovereignty of both countries.

The ministry said in a statement, “Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani spoke with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, today. Underscoring the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, the Foreign Minister expressed Pakistan's desire to work with Iran based on spirit of mutual trust and cooperation. The Foreign Minister stressed that respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty must underpin this cooperation.”

