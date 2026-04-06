IRGC prepares plan for new order in Strait of Hormuz as US, Iran receive ceasefire proposals

"The IRGC naval force is completing operational preparations for the Iranian authorities' #declared_plan for the new Persian Gulf order," the Guards naval forces said in a post on X on Sunday.

Iran has restricted movement through the waterway since the war began on February 28, affecting nearly 20 per cent of global oil and gas supply. Follow US-Iran war live updates here .

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that they were finalising plans to enforce new rules in the Strait of Hormuz . The statement came before the United States and Iran received proposals aimed at ending the conflict, which call for an immediate to all fighting.

They said conditions in the Strait "will never return to its former status, especially for the US and Israel."

The remarks came after fresh warnings from US President Donald Trump, who threatened to target Iran’s power plants and bridges if the key shipping route is not reopened.

In recent weeks, Iranian lawmakers have suggested charging tolls and taxes on ships moving through the waterway.

It is worth noting that the IRGC’s statement came hours before Iran and the US received a draft framework to end hostilities, and a day before Tehran said it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a ‘temporary ceasefire’.

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US, Iran ‘reviewing’ peace proposals The US and Iran have been given a proposal to stop the fighting, which could take effect on Monday and lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

According to the report, the plan was prepared by Pakistan and shared overnight with Iran and the US. The source said it follows a two-stage approach, beginning with an immediate ceasefire and then moving towards a broader agreement.

However, a senior Iranian official told the news agency on Monday that Iran will not reopen the strait as part of a temporary ceasefire. The official also said that Tehran will not accept deadlines while it studies the proposal.

New aerial strikes were reported across the region on Monday, more than five weeks after the US and Israel began attacks on Iran in a conflict that has killed thousands and hit economies by driving up oil prices.

Iran responded to US-Israeli strikes by effectively shutting the Hormuz waterway, a route that carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas, and by launching attacks on Israel, US military bases and energy facilities across the Gulf.