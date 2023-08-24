Iran hails BRICS membership as 'success for foreign policy'
AFP |
Aug 24, 2023 02:44 PM IST
“Permanent membership in the group of global emerging economies is considered a historic development,” senior adviser to Iran's president said.
A senior adviser to Iran's president on Thursday hailed the country's forthcoming admission to the BRICS grouping as a triumph of diplomacy for the Islamic republic.
"Permanent membership in the group of global emerging economies is considered a historic development and a strategic success for the foreign policy of the Islamic republic," Mohammad Jamshidi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
- Topics
- Iran