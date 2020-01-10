e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / World News / Iran official says it could take 2 years to complete crash investigation

Iran official says it could take 2 years to complete crash investigation

The official also said it could take one or two months to download the black boxes recovered from the crash site.

world Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:06 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Dubai
Red Crescent workers check the debris from the Ukraine International Airlines plane that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport on the outskirts of Tehran on January 8.
Red Crescent workers check the debris from the Ukraine International Airlines plane that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport on the outskirts of Tehran on January 8.(Reuters)
         

An Iranian official said on Friday it could take “one or two years” to complete the investigation into the crash of a Ukrainian airliner outside Tehran with the loss of all 176 on board.

The official also said it could take one or two months to download the black boxes recovered from the crash site.

State TV earlier showed footage of the black boxes purportedly at the Iran Civil Aviation Organisation.

Iran prefers to download the black box data but could send it to Russia, Canada, France or Ukraine if needed as Tehran has agreements with those countries, the official said.

tags
top news
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar’s Mumbai house attached by ED
Beeline for birth certificates to prove citizenship in UP amid row over CAA
Beeline for birth certificates to prove citizenship in UP amid row over CAA
In between 2 temple stops in UP, Priyanka says Cong with jailed CAA protesters
In between 2 temple stops in UP, Priyanka says Cong with jailed CAA protesters
After envoys’ visit to Kashmir, India needs more diplomacy | Opinion
After envoys’ visit to Kashmir, India needs more diplomacy | Opinion
‘Tonic of power gone’: Sena rubs in BJP defeat in local body polls of 5 districts
‘Tonic of power gone’: Sena rubs in BJP defeat in local body polls of 5 districts
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
How connected cars can be moving targets for hackers
How connected cars can be moving targets for hackers
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news