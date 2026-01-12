Iran protests: Exiled prince Reza Pahlavi calls on security forces to ‘stand with people’
Pahlavi, who has emerged as an opposition figurehead, also called for replacing the flags outside of Iranian embassies with the pre-Islamic revolution one.
Published on: Jan 12, 2026 9:13 AM IST
AFP
Share via
Copy link
The US-based son of Iran's ousted shah urged Iranian government workers and security forces on Sunday to join the swelling protest movement in the Islamic republic.
"Employees of state institutions, as well as members of the armed and security forces, have a choice: stand with the people and become allies of the nation, or choose complicity with the murderers of the people," Reza Pahlavi posted on social media after a rights group said Iranian authorities were carrying out "mass killing" to suppress the unrest.