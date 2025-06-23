Iran Red Crescent says Israel strikes hit near its building in Tehran

Iran's Red Crescent said an Israeli strike hit near its building in northern Tehran on Monday, as fighting between Iran and Israel raged for the 11th day. (Image for representation) Iran's Red Crescent has claimed a new attack around the emergency service building in Tehran.(AFP)

"New attack around the Red Crescent... building," the emergency service said in a post on its Telegram channel accompanied by a video of smoke rising from the site of the attack.

An AFP journalist had earlier reported hearing loud explosions in the north of the Iranian capital.