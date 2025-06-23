Iran Red Crescent says Israel strikes hit near its building in Tehran
Jun 23, 2025 02:32 PM IST
An Israeli strike hit near the Red Crescent building in northern Tehran, the Iranian emergency service has claimed.
Iran's Red Crescent said an Israeli strike hit near its building in northern Tehran on Monday, as fighting between Iran and Israel raged for the 11th day.
"New attack around the Red Crescent... building," the emergency service said in a post on its Telegram channel accompanied by a video of smoke rising from the site of the attack.
An AFP journalist had earlier reported hearing loud explosions in the north of the Iranian capital.
