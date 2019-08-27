e-paper
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019

Iran’s Rouhani tells US to take ‘first step’ by lifting sanctions

“The step is to retreat from sanctions. You must retreat from all illegal, unjust and wrong sanctions against the nation of Iran,” Rouhani said in a speech aired live on state television.

world Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:16 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Tehran
President Hassan Rouhani Tuesday told the United States to “take the first step” by lifting all sanctions against Iran.
President Hassan Rouhani Tuesday told the United States to "take the first step" by lifting all sanctions against Iran.(AP Photo)
         

President Hassan Rouhani Tuesday told the United States to “take the first step” by lifting all sanctions against Iran, a day after US President Donald Trump said he was open to meeting.

“The step is to retreat from sanctions. You must retreat from all illegal, unjust and wrong sanctions against the nation of Iran,” Rouhani said in a speech aired live on state television.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 12:16 IST

