Iran strikes USS Abraham Lincoln after ‘enter range and we fire’ warning | Video
A purported video of the strike of shared by Iran's Fars news agency, showing projectiles launched in the sky and loud booms in the background.
In a move that could spark a major escalation amid the ongoing war in West Asia, the Iranian Navy said on Wednesday that it struck a US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier.
This strike comes as the United States reportedly seeks a month-long ceasefire as a part of its 15-points ceasefire plan presented to Iran.
"The Iranian Navy's Qader cruise missiles (shore-based anti-ship missile) targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier belonging to the US and forced it to change its position," said a statement by the Iran military.
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A purported video of the strike of shared by Iran's Fars news agency, showing projectiles launched in the sky and loud booms in the background.
“The Army's Public Relations Office announced the firing of coast-to-sea cruise missiles toward the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and the targeting of this vessel,” the news agency wrote in the caption of the video.
Hindustan Times could not verify the authenticity of the video independently.
Also read: Sharif's offer, Trump's 15-point peace plan to Iran: How Pak became central to war talks
Earlier in the day, Iran's naval commander had said that they are constantly monitoring the US fleet USS Abraham Lincoln. The commander had also warned that the aircraft carrier would be targeted the minute it would be in the range of Iran's missile system, according to Iran's state media.
Also read: Iran willing to talk peace, but not with Trump or Kushner. They want...
Not the first attack on USS Abraham Lincoln
This is the first time the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has been targeted in the ongoing war. Earlier, it was targeted with four ballistic missiles at the beginning of this month on March 1, 2026, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp had said.
“The U.S. aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was struck by four ballistic missiles,” the IRGC had said in a statement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More