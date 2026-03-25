Iran strikes USS Abraham Lincoln after ‘enter range and we fire’ warning | Video

In a move that could spark a major escalation amid the ongoing war in West Asia, the Iranian Navy said on Wednesday that it struck a US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier. Earlier in the day, Iran's naval commander had said that they are constantly monitoring the US fleet USS Abraham Lincoln. (Screengrab/@FarsNews_Agency)

This strike comes as the United States reportedly seeks a month-long ceasefire as a part of its 15-points ceasefire plan presented to Iran.

"The Iranian Navy's Qader cruise missiles (shore-based anti-ship missile) targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier belonging to the US and forced it to change its position," said a statement by the Iran military.

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A purported video of the strike of shared by Iran's Fars news agency, showing projectiles launched in the sky and loud booms in the background.

“The Army's Public Relations Office announced the firing of coast-to-sea cruise missiles toward the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and the targeting of this vessel,” the news agency wrote in the caption of the video.