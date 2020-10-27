e-paper
Home / World News / Iran summons French diplomat over alleged insult against Prophet Mohammad

Iran summons French diplomat over alleged insult against Prophet Mohammad

The move came in reaction to remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron perceived to be critical of Islam.

world Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 12:10 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Dubai
Protesters deface a picture of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.
Protesters deface a picture of French President Emmanuel Macron during a protest over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.(AP)
         

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the French charge d’affaires over alleged insults against Islam’s Prophet Mohammad, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported on Tuesday.

A ministry official told the diplomat during their meeting on Monday that Iran strongly rejected “any insult and disrespect to the Prophet of Islam..., and Islam’s pure values of Islam by any person regardless of their position”, IRIB said on its social media feed.

The move came in reaction to remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron perceived to be critical of Islam.

