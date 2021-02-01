IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Iran tells US that a mere signature won’t fix nuclear deal
Iran began enriching uranium to levels that exceed allowed limits after Donald Trump pulled the U.S. from the accord and imposed sanctions in 2018.(Reuters)
Iran began enriching uranium to levels that exceed allowed limits after Donald Trump pulled the U.S. from the accord and imposed sanctions in 2018.(Reuters)
world news

Iran tells US that a mere signature won’t fix nuclear deal

The stalemate raises questions over whether the crisis can be resolved before the Islamic Republic hits a deadline later this month.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:13 PM IST

Iran said the U.S. has to remove key economic sanctions and return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal before any talks on resetting the Islamic Republic’s atomic program.

The U.S. “cannot return to the nuclear accord with one signature in the way that they left with one,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a press conference in Tehran on Monday.

The statement is a clear signal to the Biden administration that Iran expects relief from sanctions, and the full restoration of the United Nations resolution that underpins the deal, before it starts scaling back its nuclear activities. It also illustrates the major gulf between the longtime rivals. Last week, new Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Iran needs to act first and any U.S. return to the accord may take a while.

“We’re waiting for U.S. action to effectively undo sanctions, give us access to our own funds, permit easy oil exports and allow the transfer of oil revenue, shipping and insurance,” Khatibzadeh told reporters, referring to billions of dollars of payments for oil exports that are trapped overseas because of banking sanctions.

Trump Exit

Iran began enriching uranium to levels that exceed allowed limits after Donald Trump pulled the U.S. from the accord and imposed sanctions in 2018.

Khatibzadeh said there won’t be any direct bilateral talks with the U.S. until it first returns to the original bloc of six powers that brokered the accord. Washington can then join discussions over Iran’s nuclear work but within the existing mechanism that’s outlined within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“As soon as the U.S. starts to take effective measures, Iran will respond proportionately,” Khatibzadeh said.

The stalemate raises questions over whether the crisis can be resolved before the Islamic Republic hits a deadline later this month to secure sanctions removal, or else end voluntary international nuclear inspections. Moderates in Iran are also hoping for a boost from the lifting of some sanctions ahead of presidential elections set for June.

The White House on Friday appointed Robert Malley, who served on the Obama administration team that negotiated the original deal, to serve as envoy to Iran. Malley has a long background in conflict resolution in the Middle East and his arrival was broadly welcomed by proponents of the accord.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran iran nucleur deal us iran tensions
app
Close
The offer by AstraZeneca was an improvement but "it is definitely not the amount which we expect to receive until the end of the first quarter, so of course discussions will continue," the spokesman told a news conference.(REUTERS)
The offer by AstraZeneca was an improvement but "it is definitely not the amount which we expect to receive until the end of the first quarter, so of course discussions will continue," the spokesman told a news conference.(REUTERS)
world news

EU says discussions will continue with AstraZeneca to get more vaccines in Q1

Reuters, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Its original commitment was of at least 80 million doses, and possibly up to 120 million in the first quarter, EU sources told Reuters last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo the logo of US online retail giant Amazon is seen at the distribution center in Staten Island on March 30, 2020 in New York. - Amazon on January 5, 2021 announced it bought jets from a pair of airlines, bolstering its delivery network as online shopping booms and travel withers during the pandemic. The e-commerce colossus launched its air shipping division four years ago, but had previously relied on leased jets. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo the logo of US online retail giant Amazon is seen at the distribution center in Staten Island on March 30, 2020 in New York. - Amazon on January 5, 2021 announced it bought jets from a pair of airlines, bolstering its delivery network as online shopping booms and travel withers during the pandemic. The e-commerce colossus launched its air shipping division four years ago, but had previously relied on leased jets. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Amazon ratchets up anti-union pressure on workers in Alabama

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Employees have been ordered to attend meetings where managers sow doubts about the unionization drive, according to two workers who attended.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In July, results from the Oxford vaccine trial showed no early safety concerns, inducing strong immune responses in both parts of the immune system.(REUTERS)
In July, results from the Oxford vaccine trial showed no early safety concerns, inducing strong immune responses in both parts of the immune system.(REUTERS)
world news

Oxford kept Covid-19 vaccine trial volunteers in dark about dosing error

Reuters, London
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Reuters shared the letter – which it obtained from the university through a Freedom of Information request – with three different experts in medical ethics. The ethicists all said it indicates the researchers may not have been transparent with trial participants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran began enriching uranium to levels that exceed allowed limits after Donald Trump pulled the U.S. from the accord and imposed sanctions in 2018.(Reuters)
Iran began enriching uranium to levels that exceed allowed limits after Donald Trump pulled the U.S. from the accord and imposed sanctions in 2018.(Reuters)
world news

Iran tells US that a mere signature won’t fix nuclear deal

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:13 PM IST
The stalemate raises questions over whether the crisis can be resolved before the Islamic Republic hits a deadline later this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jimmy Lai, 73, was denied bail in a fraud case Thursday, potentially keeping him behind bars for months as he battles more serious foreign collusion allegations under the security law(AP)
Jimmy Lai, 73, was denied bail in a fraud case Thursday, potentially keeping him behind bars for months as he battles more serious foreign collusion allegations under the security law(AP)
world news

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai to wait for bail verdict in national security case

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Lai had been in custody since Dec. 3, except for when he was released on bail for about a week late last year. He was granted a HK$10 million ($1.3 million) bail by a lower court on Dec. 23 only for the Court of Final Appeal to bring him back into custody on Dec. 31 for another hearing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, leaves after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina(REUTERS)
Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, leaves after a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina(REUTERS)
world news

Court fines Navalny's wife after protests in Moscow

AP, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Tens of thousands took to the streets in dozens of Russian cities on Sunday, chanting slogans against Russian President Vladimir Putin and demanding that authorities free Navalny, who was jailed last month and faces a prison term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
Myanmar's military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar military says will return power after free, fair election

Reuters, Myanmar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:42 PM IST
In an article on an official military website summarising a meeting of the new junta, it said commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing had pledged to practice "the genuine discipline-flourishing multiparty democratic system" in a fair manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators hold up images of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand.(Bloomberg)
Demonstrators hold up images of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand.(Bloomberg)
world news

Myanmar's military coup: What led to Aung San Suu Kyi’s detention?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The military, which ruled Myanmar for nearly five decades, said it has again taken control of the country under a state of emergency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As of the end of last year, China stood as Myanmar’s second-biggest investor behind Singapore with $21.5 billion in approved foreign capital.(File photo)
As of the end of last year, China stood as Myanmar’s second-biggest investor behind Singapore with $21.5 billion in approved foreign capital.(File photo)
world news

Myanmar’s army chief challenges Joe Biden, bets big on China

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Army chief Min Aung Hlaing, already faces sanctions from the US and UK for crackdown against Rohingya Muslims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UK government has set a target to vaccinate care home residents and carers, people over 70 and frontline care workers by February 15.(AP file photo. Representative image)
The UK government has set a target to vaccinate care home residents and carers, people over 70 and frontline care workers by February 15.(AP file photo. Representative image)
world news

UK marks first Covid-19 vaccine milestone with care home protection

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The National Health Service (NHS) said nurses, general practitioners (GPs) and other NHS staff have offered the life-saving jab to people living at more than 10,000 care homes with older residents, with only a small remainder have had their visits deferred by local directors of public health for safety reasons during a local outbreak
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker testing for Covid-19 using rapid antigen methodology in Shivaji Nagar, Gurugram, on Sunday.(PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)
A health worker testing for Covid-19 using rapid antigen methodology in Shivaji Nagar, Gurugram, on Sunday.(PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)
world news

Variants spreading in US fan the need to ‘crush’ Covid quickly

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The South African variant has already spread quickly across the African continent and has been seen in at least 24 countries outside of Africa. It was reported in South Carolina on January 28 and in Maryland two days later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, looks on as he leaves the Court of Final Appeal by prison van, in Hong Kong on February 1, 2021. (Reuters Photo)
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, looks on as he leaves the Court of Final Appeal by prison van, in Hong Kong on February 1, 2021. (Reuters Photo)
world news

Hong Kong government critic Jimmy Lai returns to court

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Lai was brought to the Court of Final Appeal in a prison van and entered through an inflatable tunnel as large numbers of journalists sought to capture the scene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called for a more focused state of emergency than that which devastated the economy last spring.(REUTERS)
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called for a more focused state of emergency than that which devastated the economy last spring.(REUTERS)
world news

Japan considers extension of Covid emergency as economy sputters

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:30 PM IST
The emergency covering 11 areas including Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya has helped halt a rapid acceleration of virus cases threatening the developed world’s oldest population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state of emergency is effective nationwide and the duration of the state of emergency is set for one year.(Reuters)
The state of emergency is effective nationwide and the duration of the state of emergency is set for one year.(Reuters)
world news

Statement from Myanmar military on state of emergency

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Due to such acts, there have been a lot of protests going on in townships and cities in Myanmar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EU said that the lower court improperly conflated Apple’s lack of employees at two Irish units and the company’s level of responsibility for intellectual property on iPhone and iPad sales across Europe.(REUTERS)
The EU said that the lower court improperly conflated Apple’s lack of employees at two Irish units and the company’s level of responsibility for intellectual property on iPhone and iPad sales across Europe.(REUTERS)
world news

EU calls $15.8 billion Apple tax ruling ‘contradictory’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 02:55 PM IST
A summary of the appeal published Monday shows the EU’s determination to challenge the critical July court judgment. The decision was a dramatic setback to Commissioner Margrethe Vestager’s probes of national tax rulings that she says were an illegal subsidy for some large multinational firms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP