Iran warns of 'more dangerous, costly' land warfare amid reports of US deploying troops to Middle East

As the war between the US, Israel and Iran rages on, Tehran's army has issued a warning to the “enemy” on Thursday, stating that any warfare on land will now be “more dangerous and costly.” This remark from the Iranian official comes amid reports of Washington considering deploying additional troops to the Middle East. (AFP/Representational)

As per state media network Press TV, Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi, who is the commander of the Iranian Army ground forces, was quoted as saying that any action on land from the US and Israel will be “more dangerous.” Track latest on US Iran war

“The Iranian Army forces are standing firm and steadfast on the frontlines of defense and they will incapacitate the enemy,” the commander added further.

This remark from the Iranian official comes amid reports of Washington considering deploying additional troops to the Middle East.

Reports from the New York Times and Wall Street Journal published earlier this week suggested that the Department of Defence may send around 2,000 to 3,000 soldiers from the elite 82nd Airborne Division.

The 82nd Airborne Division, which is part of the US Army, can deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours and specialises in "forcible entry parachute assaults" that clear the way for follow-on military action, based on the information available on the official website.

While US President Donald Trump has stated that he will not be sending troops and is not in favour of sending more soldiers to the Middle East. However, the US president also told the media that "if I were sending troops, I would not tell you."

No comment from the Pentagon or White House has been made regarding the recent reports of deploying troops to the Middle East.

Around 50,000 US troops are already stationed in the Middle East and are present in countries such as Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq.

As per a report from The Washington Post, the Pentagon is also mulling diverting Ukrainian military aid to the Middle East as the war with Iran rages on.

Trump's says Iran ‘begging for deal’ In his latest statement, Donald Trump has stated that Iran is “begging for a deal” as he warned of more action agaisnt the regime. Along with Trump, Pakistan has also stated that Iran is currntly “reconsidering" the proposal sent by the US.

On Wednesday, Iranian state media, citing officials, reported that Iran has rejected Trump's 15-point peace plan as “excessive.”

In a statement provided to state media Press TV, Iranian officials has rejected the peace plan and listen five additional demands of its own, which includes sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.