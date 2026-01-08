Iranian cop chased, killed in drive-by shooting amid nationwide unrest over economic woes: Video

A video of the incident, recorded from the vehicle of the assailants, was posted on social media. It showed unidentified men following Haghighat and shooting at the window of the driver's seat of the cop's vehicle.

Even as unrest ensues in the country, a security officer was chased by unidentified armed assailants in a vehicle and killed, in a drive-by shooting in Sistan and Baluchestan province in southern Iran, WANA news agency reported. The officer has been identified as Mahmoud Haghighat.

Widespread protests in Iran over the economic situation have led to the law and order situation in the country deteriorating.

Following this, the officer's car can be seen losing control and veering off the road before crashing. According to the information center of the Sistan and Baluchestan Law Enforcement Command, unnamed individual or individuals opened fire on one of the “dilligent personnel” of the Iranshahr Law Enforcement Command, WANA reported.

The law command confirmed the death of the officer, while saying that efforts were underway to identify the attacker/s.

While Iran's law enforcement officials have not confirmed anything on the assailants, militant group Jaish al-Adl has claimed responsibility for the killing, according to WANA, which cited latest reports.

Protests continue, activists say agitation now nationwide Demonstrations have continued in Iran even as security personnel are using tear gas to disperse protestors, with the Opposition urging them to step up their actions, AFP news agency reported.

The protests have been underway for nearly 12 days now, and have made matters worse for the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei-led regime, which is already battling an economic crisis. The agitation started with a shutdown of the Tehran bazaar on December 28 after Iran's currency Rial stooped to a record low, according to AFP.

Meanwhile, activists on Thursday said the protests are now nationwide, according to the Associated Press. This came a day after Iran witnessed the most intense day of demonstrations, which pervaded across rural towns and major cities. However, the protests are still localised enough to not affect the daily life of the people, according to AP.