Iran's Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash: How world leaders reacted

Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday expressed their condolences after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian were killed in a helicopter crash. PM Narendra Modi expressed shock over the tragic death of Ebrahim Raisi and said his “contribution to strengthening the India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered”. Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi died in a chopper crash. (AP)

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condoled the deaths of Raisi and the foreign minister, recalling his meetings with them held in January this year.

“Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran's President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian, in the helicopter crash. Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy,” he said.

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared a day of mourning on Monday in the country over Raisi's death. He also said that the Pakistani flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for the Iranian President and his companions.

“Had been anxiously following developments regarding the reported crash landing of President Raisi's helicopter. Was hoping for good news. Alas, this was not to be. I along with the government and people of Pakistan extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the Iranian nation on this terrible loss. May the martyred souls rest in heavenly peace. The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage,” Sharif wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Iran-backed Hamas group also expressed its “deepest condolences and solidarity” to the country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Iranian government, and the Iranian people for the “immense loss”. The group also praised Raisi and the foreign minister for supporting the Palestinian cause and resistance against Israel and expressed confidence that Iran's "deep-rooted institutions" will enable it to overcome “the repercussions of this great loss”, reported Reuters.

Raisi was found dead a day after the helicopter he and his companions were travelling in crashed. The incident took place near Jolfa, a city on the border with the nation of Azerbaijan, some 600 kilometres (375 miles) northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

According to the local media, Raisi was reportedly returning from neighbouring Azerbaijan.

There were reportedly nine people onboard the helicopter: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Governor of Eastern Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, Tabriz's Friday prayer Imam Mohammad Ali Alehashem, a pilot, copilot, crew chief, head of security, and another bodyguard.

Reports suggest that heavy rains, fog, and wind caused the helicopter crash. While, some reports have also described the crash as a “hard landing”.