Iran's Fattah-1 hits Israel: All you need to know about the hypersonic missile

Iran claimed to launch hypersonic missiles called Fattah-1 at Israel in the overnight strikes on Wednesday. This action came after the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, launched a battle cry, calling for showing ‘no mercy’ toward Israel. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly chose the name ‘Fattah’ as he unveiled it in 2023.(REUTERS)

Although this was the first time that these missiles were used in the ongoing episode of conflict between the two countries, it was not the first time that Iran used Fattah-1 missiles. Before yesterday's strikes, Fattah-1 missiles had been launched at Jerusalem during Iran’s attack on Israel on October 1, 2024.

What is the Fattah-1 missile?

The Fattah-1 is Iran’s first hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile, developed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.Hypersonic missiles move at five times the speed of sound or greater and are manoeuvrable, making them difficult for defence systems and radars to target.

Known for its high speed, precision, and ability to change its path during flight, the missile is 12 meters in length and has a range of up to 1,400 kilometres. Fattah-1 runs on solid fuel.

According to a report by Iran Watch, it uses a single-stage propulsion system and can carry 200 kilograms of explosives.

What is the history of the Fattah-1 missile?

On the 11th death anniversary of Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, known as the "father of Iranian missiles," on Nov 10, 2022, IRGC aerospace chief Amir Ali Hajizadeh announced the completion of an advanced hypersonic ballistic missile. It was called a “major generational leap,” said an Al Jazeera report.

Islamic republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly chose the name ‘Fattah’, which roughly translated to ‘the opener’ and unveiled it in June 2023.

Fattah and the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict

Israeli airstrikes targeted Tehran before Wednesday morning after they issued a warning for residents to leave the city for safety.

After launching the Fattah-1 missile towards Israel, Iran reportedly sent a “swarm of drones” towards Israel, where it intercepted two over the Dead Sea area, as the army claimed.

Israel has claimed that their attacks have killed senior Iranian commander Ali Shadmani with his predecessor Gholam Ali Rashid.

The two capital cities of Tehran and Jerusalem have undergone heavy losses since the war-like situation commenced on Jun 13, after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran. Both sides have seen significant civilian casualties.

Although being one of the most discussed topics of the recent G7 Summit held at Canada, tensions between the two countries continue to escalate rapidly amid no signs of stabilization of the heated situation.