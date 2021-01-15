Iran’s Revolutionary Guard holds ballistic missile drill amid tensions
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard forces on Friday held a military exercise involving ballistic missiles and drones in the country's central desert, state TV reported, amid heightened tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program and a US pressure campaign against the Islamic Republic.
In the first phase of the drill Friday morning, the Guard’s aerospace division launched several surface-to-surface ballistic missiles against simulated enemy bases, state TV reported. It said the drill included Zolfaghar and Dezful solid-fuel ballistic missiles. Bomb-carrying drones were also deployed. The Dezful, a version of the Zolfaghar, has a 700-kilometer (430-mile) range and 450-kilogram (992-pound) warhead.
Iran has missile capability of up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles), far enough to reach archenemy Israel and US military bases in the region. Last January, after the US killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, Tehran retaliated by firing a barrage of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops, resulting in brain concussion injuries to dozens of them.
In recent weeks, Iran has increased its military drills. On Wednesday, Iran’s navy held a two-day short-range missile drill in the Gulf of Oman. On Saturday, the Revolutionary Guard held a naval parade in the Persian Gulf. A week earlier, Iran held a massive drone maneuver across half the country.
Tensions are again rising in the waning days of the administration of President Donald Trump, as Iran ramps up pressure on the West over the US sanctions campaign against the Islamic Republic.
Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the US from Iran’s nuclear deal, in which Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Trump cited Iran’s ballistic missile program among other issues in withdrawing from the accord.
When the US then increased sanctions, Iran gradually and publicly abandoned the deal’s limits on its nuclear development.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO stops short of advising proof of COVID shots for travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six EU nations express 'severe concern' over vaccine delays
- Ministers from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden said in their letter that the situation was "unacceptable" and "decreases the credibility of the vaccination process".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden appoints David Cohen once more as deputy CIA director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eyes on Nancy Pelosi as Donald Trump's impeachment trial timing up in the air
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: China honours 'Bat Woman' of controversial Wuhan lab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US plans fresh Iran sanctions related to metals, conventional arms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pentagon says US has dropped to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden urges swift action on giant aid plan with Republicans wary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man convicted in 3 killings to be last executed under Trump administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden is told trump may be Going but Trumpism lives on in Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese authorities ask people to cut down on travel as Covid rises again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Brazilian coronavirus variant: What we know so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden picks familiar faces for top roles at FEMA, CIA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox