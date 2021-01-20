Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday hailed the departure of "tyrant" US counterpart Donald Trump, who is due to leave office later in the day making way for President-elect Joe Biden.
A "tyrant's era came to an end and today is the final day of his ominous reign," Rouhani said in televised remarks to his cabinet.
"Someone for whom all of his four years bore no fruit other than injustice and corruption and causing problems for his own people and the world."
Also Read: Iran imposes symbolic sanctions on President Trump
During his presidency, Trump led a campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran, pulling Washington out of a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran in 2018 and reimposing punishing sanctions.
The sanctions targeted Iran's vital oil sales and international banking ties, plunging its economy into a deep recession.
Agreed between major powers and Iran in 2015 when Biden was vice president under Barack Obama, the nuclear deal imposed clear limits on Iran's activities in exchange for relief from international sanctions.
Since 2019, Tehran has suspended its compliance with most of the limits set by the agreement in response to Washington's abandonment of sanctions relief and the failure of other parties to the deal to make up for it.
Also Read: Joe Biden’s global leadership ambitions 'complicated' by US Capitol riot
Biden's pick for secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, said at a Senate confirmation hearing that Trump's policies had made Iran "more dangerous."
Blinken confirmed Biden's desire for Washington to return to the nuclear agreement, but said that was conditional on Tehran's return to strict compliance with its commitments.
Tehran has repeatedly called on Washington to lift sanctions first and respect its own obligations under the agreement.
It has said it will then immediately return to full compliance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madrid blast: Mayor says 2 people dead, explosion apparently linked to gas leak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's a new day in America' tweets incoming US President Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will be back in some form': Donald Trump's parting note at Washington
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not disappointed': US whistleblower Snowden after he goes unpardoned by Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rouhani hopes Joe Biden will return to Obama-era Iran nuclear deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed men try to storm governor's house in Sudan's Darfur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School closures still 'last resort' despite variants: WHO
- The debate on shutting schools during the Covid-19 pandemic has been revived by the emergence of more contagious virus mutations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British PM Johnson says he's looking forward to working with Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden oath ceremony: Schedule, India timing, how to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No-go for Joe Exotic: Trump pardon list omits 'Tiger King'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China steps up Covid-19 vaccine drive ahead of Lunar New Year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Vaccine Maitri': Covid vaccine doses from India reach Bhutan, Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thulasendrapuram, Kamala Harris' native village gears up for her inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's Covid-19 vaccine makers apply to join WHO's COVAX scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox