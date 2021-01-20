IND USA
Home / World News / Joe Biden’s global leadership ambitions 'complicated' by US Capitol riot
National Guard troops receive guns and ammunition outside the US Capitol building.(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden’s global leadership ambitions 'complicated' by US Capitol riot

America's global reputation finds itself in a 'fragile' state as Biden is sworn in as the 46th US president on Wednesday.
Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:47 AM IST

When followers of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago, countries with questionable democratic track records seemed to relish the chance to denounce the United States.

"Yesterday’s events showed that the U.S. has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy," tweeted Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, calling for Washington to end "painful" economic sanctions it imposed over human rights and rule of law concerns.

While unlikely to convince the world, the barbs from Harare - and other capitals antagonistic to Washington - underscore the fragile state of America’s global reputation as Joe Biden is sworn in as president on Wednesday.

Trump, who for months made false claims that the Nov. 3 election was stolen from him, encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol while lawmakers were certifying Biden's victory. A riot led to the evacuation of the building and five deaths.

"Let us not be naive that a lot of damage has been done to the American image for the last four years, and more specifically, what happened," on Jan. 6, said David O’Sullivan, former European Union ambassador to Washington.

Biden, vice president under Barack Obama and a former senator with decades of foreign policy experience, has pledged to repair tattered strategic alliances, while also attempting to re-establish U.S leadership on climate change and take a more prominent role on the global response to the coronavirus.

But veteran diplomats and foreign policy experts said a sharply divided American society - one at risk of political violence - will make Biden’s job harder and distract from the hard work of restoring U.S. leadership.

Biden’s transition team believes the Capitol violence underscores one of his main messages before taking office: that U.S. domestic and foreign policy cannot be fully separated.

'DOUBLE STANDARDS'

Biden has said he will recommit the United States to NATO and assemble leaders of democracies within his first year to counter rising authoritarianism around the world.

But U.S. diplomats are likely to face cries of hypocrisy when they call out governments for failing to uphold democratic norms.

"It’s going to weaken the American word," said Gerard Araud, a former ambassador for France in Washington. "Every time they will try to lecture the world ... there will be people who are going to try to drag them down to the reality. It will be used by the bad guys."

After the scenes at the Capitol, the Chinese Communist Party-run Global Times newspaper lashed out at what it described as “double standards” among U.S. politicians who praised pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

The Biden transition team has stressed that his administration will work with allies to stand up for universal values and principles and democratic rights.

Tony Blinken, a Biden confidant whom he nominated to become secretary of state, told Congress on Tuesday the United States needed both “humility and confidence” in dealing with the world.

“Humility because we have a great deal of work to do at home to enhance our standing abroad. And humility because most of the world’s problems are not about us, even as they affect us,” Blinken said in prepared testimony. "Not one of the big challenges we face can be met by one country acting alone – even one as powerful as the U.S."

'LANDMINES'

Biden foreign policy officials will be inheriting several immediate challenges thanks to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who laid "landmines" on his way out that could box Biden in, said Heather Conley, a former State Department official at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

For instance, the Trump administration has been piling on sanctions related to Iran and Pompeo on Jan. 10 designated Yemen’s Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization, moves that seemed designed to make Biden’s goal of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran more difficult.

Similarly on China, Pompeo has unleashed one sanctions package after another and lifted restrictions on U.S. contacts with Taiwan, an apparent attempt to lock in a tough approach to China before Biden's inauguration. On his last full day in office, Pompeo determined that China's repression of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang amounted to "genocide", delivering a massive parting shot to Beijing.

Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday that he agreed with Pompeo's assessment.

As long as the U.S. domestic political discourse remains bitterly divided, any attempts to reverse Trump administration policies will be viewed with caution.

Washington's allies increasingly see U.S. foreign policy coming in two or four-year cycles contingent on domestic politics, said Brian Katulis, who works on national security at the Center for American Progress.

"That won't be easily fixed as long as Republicans and Democrats continue to tear each other apart over national security questions like China and Iran," he said.

Related Stories

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Independent UN experts condemn US Capitol attack by pro-Trump protesters

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:13 AM IST
"The violent attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election on January 6 was a shocking and incendiary event," the 23 experts said in a joint statement.
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington.(Reuters Photo )
world news

Student, retired firefighter charged in US Capitol riots

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:27 AM IST
Federal authorities have brought criminal charges against more than 100 people in their investigation into the ransacking of Capitol offices and attacks on police.
Members of the military wait inside the Capitol after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at the US Capitol. ( AFP)
world news

US Capitol lockdown lifted after fire in homeless camp brought under control

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:41 PM IST
  • The Capitol Police in a statement said the lockdown was lifted and the fire nearby was contained.
High-level security officials make a survey of the East Front of the Capitol after an announcement of security problems during inauguration rehearsal.(AP)
world news

US Capitol lockdown lifted after fire in homeless camp prompts security concerns

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Four law enforcement officials said that there had been a blaze several blocks over and the rehearsal was evacuated in an abundance of caution.
Chinese authorities said on Wednesday 15 million vaccine doses had been delivered, enough for just over 1% of the population.(REUTERS Photo/Representative)
world news

China steps up Covid-19 vaccine drive ahead of Lunar New Year

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:37 PM IST
China is stepping up its vaccinations as several countries including Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey begin mass vaccination programmes using its vaccines.
Doses of Indian Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Bhutan(MEA)
world news

'Vaccine Maitri': Covid vaccine doses from India reach Bhutan, Maldives

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:38 PM IST
While 100,000 doses reached Maldives, according to Bangladesh’s foreign ministry, “A special flight of India carrying the consignment will land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka [on January 21].”
Ahead of the inauguration, special prayers for her success were held at the town temple.(AP)
world news

Thulasendrapuram, Kamala Harris' native village gears up for her inauguration

AP, Thulasendrapuram
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:56 PM IST
In Harris' maternal grandfather’s hometown of Thulasendrapuram, about 350 kilometers (215 miles) from the southern coastal city of Chennai, people were jubilant and gearing up for celebrations.
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
world news

China's Covid-19 vaccine makers apply to join WHO's COVAX scheme

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Sinovac Biotech, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and CanSino Biologics have applied to join the scheme, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.
The 15 executive actions are an attempt to essentially rewind the last four years of federal policies with striking speed.(AFP)
world news

Joe Biden to reverse Donald Trump's policies on climate, Covid-19 on first day

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:39 PM IST
The new president will sign the orders almost immediately after taking the oath of office at the Capitol, pivoting quickly from his pared-down inauguration ceremony to enacting his agenda.
A file photo of the Mar-a-Lago estate(AP)
world news

Trump to make Mar-a-Lago estate permanent home after leaving White House

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:41 PM IST
The outgoing US President purchased the mansion in 1985 for USD 10 million and turned it into a private club, which has become his winter home during the last four years.
Antibodies in the blood of 16 volunteers in a previous German trial of the vaccine were just as effective against the lab-created mutant strain as they were against the original virus.(AP)
world news

Pfizer, BioNTech shot likely to defeat mutant, new study shows

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Unlike the earlier study, which focused on one crucial mutation, the new research tested all 10 mutations located on the virus’s spike protein, which helps it bind to cells in the host.
The soldiers were among 25,000 National Guard members sent to secure Wednesday’s inauguration following a Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol and fears of more violence.(AFP)
world news

12 people removed from US Capitol duty after background checks: Pentagon

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:45 PM IST
“We’re not taking any chances. Anything that’s flagged is brought to the attention of the command,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said.
Britain's Secretary of State of the Home Department Priti Patel speaks to the media at Westminster, in London, Britain, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay(REUTERS)
world news

UK death toll 'horrendous' says minister as it nears grim 100,000 mark

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:26 PM IST
The United Kingdom's official Covid-19 death toll is 91,470 - Europe's worst death figure and the world's fifth worst after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.(Reuters)
world news

Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump

AFP, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:18 PM IST
During his presidency, Trump led a campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran, pulling Washington out of a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran in 2018 and reimposing punishing sanctions.
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine
world news

South Korea in talks to secure 40 million doses of Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
The deal, if agreed, will boost supply of Covid-19 vaccines in the country to 146 million doses, more than enough for its 52 million residents.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at his hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Trump visited only one DC restaurant in last 4 years, that too his own

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:53 PM IST
While former President Barack Obama was known for hitting all the trendy hotspots for date nights, Trump, who is known for his love of fast food, has never stepped into a DC fast-food joint.
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (File Photo/AP)
world news

Kamala Harris to take oath as US VP: List of some prominent women leaders

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Harris will be sworn-in as the first woman Vice President of the US on January 20.
The national debt ballooned by almost 40% under Trump to nearly $28 trillion, fueled by the passage of tax cuts in 2017 and a flood of spending to counter the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic last year.(Reuters)
world news

Roaring stocks, weaker dollar, tons of debt: Trump's parting gift to Joe Biden

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Here is a look at what has changed in markets over the last four years and what investors have to look forward to over Biden’s term.
A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota. (REUTERS)
world news

US-Canada relations on slippery ground over Keystone XL oil pipeline issue

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has said Ottawa will attempt to persuade the Biden administration to allow the oil pipeline to proceed
