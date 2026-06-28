Iraq deploys security forces in Baghdad's Green Zone which houses US Embassy

Iraqi security forces deployed in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone early Sunday with the raid targeting "several politicians", a security official told AFP. Iraq deploys security forces in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone early on Sunday with a raid targeting "several politicians" (AFP)

The Green Zone houses the US embassy and other diplomatic missions, as well as international institutions and government offices. High-ranking officials and politicians also live there.

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Video footage shared on local Telegram channels showed security forces in heavy vehicles such as tanks in the Green Zone, including a clip of them inside a compound and, in one instance, inside a house.

A security official told AFP, under the condition of anonymity, that a "raid targeted several politicians over financial corruption, per judicial orders," adding that the operation involved anti-terrorism forces and the military. No official statement has been released as yet.

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The source did not provide further details or names of officials reportedly arrested.

The large-scale raids were aimed at arresting senior Iraqi officials, with several names circulating in local media reports.

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Iraq's new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi vowed to fight corruption and mismanagement that has plagued Iraq for decades.