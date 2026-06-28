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    Iraq deploys security forces in Baghdad's Green Zone which houses US Embassy

    The Green Zone typically hosts the US embassy and other diplomatic missions, as well as international institutions and government offices

    Published on: Jun 28, 2026 11:59 AM IST
    AFP
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    Iraqi security forces deployed in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone early Sunday with the raid targeting "several politicians", a security official told AFP.

    Iraq deploys security forces in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone early on Sunday with a raid targeting "several politicians" (AFP)
    Iraq deploys security forces in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone early on Sunday with a raid targeting "several politicians" (AFP)

    The Green Zone houses the US embassy and other diplomatic missions, as well as international institutions and government offices. High-ranking officials and politicians also live there.

    Also Read I Shelly Kittleson: American journalist released after weeklong abduction in Iraq; Kataib Hezbollah says she must…

    Video footage shared on local Telegram channels showed security forces in heavy vehicles such as tanks in the Green Zone, including a clip of them inside a compound and, in one instance, inside a house.

    A security official told AFP, under the condition of anonymity, that a "raid targeted several politicians over financial corruption, per judicial orders," adding that the operation involved anti-terrorism forces and the military. No official statement has been released as yet.

    Also Read I Uttarakhand CM Dhami orders tough action in Haridwar land scam

    The source did not provide further details or names of officials reportedly arrested.

    The large-scale raids were aimed at arresting senior Iraqi officials, with several names circulating in local media reports.

    Also Read I Israel built base in Iraq to aid Iran war, struck Iraqi troops to keep them away: Report

    Iraq's new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi vowed to fight corruption and mismanagement that has plagued Iraq for decades.

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    Home/World News/Iraq Deploys Security Forces In Baghdad's Green Zone Which Houses US Embassy
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