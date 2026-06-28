Iraq deploys security forces in Baghdad's Green Zone which houses US Embassy
The Green Zone typically hosts the US embassy and other diplomatic missions, as well as international institutions and government offices
Iraqi security forces deployed in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone early Sunday with the raid targeting "several politicians", a security official told AFP.
The Green Zone houses the US embassy and other diplomatic missions, as well as international institutions and government offices. High-ranking officials and politicians also live there.
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Video footage shared on local Telegram channels showed security forces in heavy vehicles such as tanks in the Green Zone, including a clip of them inside a compound and, in one instance, inside a house.
A security official told AFP, under the condition of anonymity, that a "raid targeted several politicians over financial corruption, per judicial orders," adding that the operation involved anti-terrorism forces and the military. No official statement has been released as yet.
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The source did not provide further details or names of officials reportedly arrested.
The large-scale raids were aimed at arresting senior Iraqi officials, with several names circulating in local media reports.
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Iraq's new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi vowed to fight corruption and mismanagement that has plagued Iraq for decades.