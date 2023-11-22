close_game
close_game
News / World News / Iraq slams US air strikes as 'violation' of its sovereignty

Iraq slams US air strikes as 'violation' of its sovereignty

AFP |
Nov 22, 2023 04:42 PM IST

A government spokespersons said the pre-dawn strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday were carried out "without the knowledge of Iraqi government agencies".

Iraq on Wednesday condemned a flurry of US air strikes on its soil targeting Iran-backed groups Washington holds responsible for attacks on its troops as a violation of its sovereignty.

Image for representation.(AFP)
Image for representation.(AFP)

Government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi said the pre-dawn strikes on Tuesday and Wednesday were carried out "without the knowledge of Iraqi government agencies" and constituted an "unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty".

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

But he also criticised the Iran-backed groups that the Pentagon says have carried out at least 32 separate attacks on US targets in Iraq since October 17.

"Any armed action or activity outside the military institution is deemed condemnable and an unlawful endeavour that jeopardises the national interest," he said in a statement.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out