Ireland may fine residents 2,000 euros for holidaying abroad
Ireland's government is considering increasing fines for residents who break current Covid-19 restrictions to travel aboard on holiday to 2,000 euros ($2,426.00) from 500 euros, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Wednesday.
Non-essential travel oversees is a breach the top level of Covid-19 regulations that limit people to exercising within 5 kilometres of their homes, except for travelling for work, education or other essential purposes.
While passenger numbers are down 97% year-on-year, the government said two-thirds of Irish arrivals at airports are returning holiday-makers, which an official in Martin's department described as "a very concerning statistic".
"There's a sense 500 euros is not a sufficient disincentive to travel abroad, that will be increased and the government is considering increasing that to 2,000 euros to act as a significant deterrent," Martin told parliament.
Ireland is in the process of introducing a 14-day quarantine in hotels for all people arriving from Brazil and South Africa, and for anyone arriving without evidence of a negative coronavirus test.
Concerns over highly-infectious variants have also led Britain to seek increased penalties for those breaking movement restrictions.
Facebook to temporarily reduce political content for some users in few countries
Satya Nadella says big tech needs clearer laws on online speech
"Unilateral action by individual companies in democracies like ours is just not long-term stable—we do need to be able to have a framework of laws and norms," Satya Nadella said in a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg Television's Emily Chang.
Covid-19 maths: All the virus in the world would fit in a coke can
