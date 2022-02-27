‘Irresponsible, dangerous’: NATO, US condemn Putin's nuclear alert move

The North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) and the United States on Sunday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to place the country's nuclear forces on high alert amid its ongoing military conflict with Ukraine.

Calling the move “irresponsible”, NATO secretary-general Jen Stolenberg said Putin's decision was “dangerous rhetoric”.

“And of course when you combine this rhetoric with what they are doing on the ground in Ukraine - waging war against an independent, sovereign nation, conducting full-fledged invasion of Ukraine - this adds to the seriousness of the situation,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Putin's orders come even as Ukraine agreed to hold talks with Russia along the border with Belarus. Hours ago Ukrainian forces expelled Russian troops from Khargiv - the second largest city of the east European nation, following several hours of heavy battle.

Also Read | Ukraine agrees for talks, EU airspace ban on Russia: Top developments

The US said the order by Putin is a result of Russian forces suffering heightened setbacks in their offensive that entered the fourth day on Sunday due to strong resistance from the Ukrainian army, Reuters reported.

Quoting a senior US defence official, the Reuters report said the nuclear alert move shows Putin is “putting in play forces” that in case of a miscalculation, “could make things much, much more dangerous”.

The developments come as Ukrainians make a beeline at the country's railway stations to flee to Poland, Hungary, Romania and Germany among other countries.