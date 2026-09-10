Is China Stealing American AI? Why ‘Distillation’ Has Washington Up in Arms

U.S. security agencies on Tuesday accused six Chinese artificial intelligence companies of systematically exploiting American AI models to train their own systems. The agencies, including the National Security Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said the Chinese companies have engaged in “aggressive, malicious, and targeted distillation activities at an industrial scale.” A worker stands at the booth for Chinese AI Startup Moonshot's Kimi K3 during the World AI Conference in Shanghai, China on July 17, 2026. (AP)

The key word is “distillation,” a technique by which a new AI model taps the expertise of an existing one. Here is a guide to the issue and how it will affect the U.S.-China race for supremacy in AI, with President Trump set to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping this month.

What is distillation? Start with the basics of building an AI model. Developers such as Anthropic and OpenAI gather all the materials they can find from the internet and books, throw it into a big blender with fancy math, and build a neural network modeled on the human brain. This network links words through connections of various weights. A model trained this way can produce natural-sounding sentences by stringing one word after another.

After initial training, the model is like a math student who has read every math textbook ever written but has never been taught to converse about math or answer questions in a natural way. The raw model needs to polish its abilities by learning from an expert. Often a human expert gives the model questions and ideal answers, or grades and guides the model’s answers until it can respond properly.

To supplement the humans’ work and reduce costs, AI engineers can prompt an AI “teacher model” to give answers to questions and explain its answers. The engineers use those question-answer-reasoning sets to fine-tune their “student model” and adjust its weights. This process of using an existing model to fine-tune a new one is called distillation.

Are Chinese AI developers distilling U.S. models? The U.S. security agencies said the Chinese companies have engaged in millions of exchanges with frontier U.S. models including Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok.

How much has distillation helped China? In July, an Anthropic executive said distillation had helped China narrow the gap with the U.S. from 12 to 18 months down to roughly six to nine months. The U.S. agencies said the scale of the Chinese campaigns showed distillation was “the critical core” of China’s AI development, not just a supplement.

China sees it differently. The accused companies haven’t directly denied distillation, but an executive at Beijing-based Moonshot AI told local media in July after releasing Kimi K3 that the model’s “breakthrough performance” relied on fundamental innovations, not distillation or copying. An official at China’s foreign ministry said in July that foreign countries were hyping the concept of distillation from malicious motives.