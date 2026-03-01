Is Dubai airport open today? What we know after Iranian missile strikes damage site, iconic Burj Al Arab hotel

The General Civil Aviation Authority has announced the temporary partial closure of the United Arab Emirates airspace as a precautionary measure to ensure safety. The closure of the UAE’s airspace has impacted several flights, including those operated by Dubai International Airport-based airlines Emirates and flydubai. Information on flights are displayed on a screen at Tribhuvan International Airport after all evening flights to Sharjah, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait City, Abu Dhabi, and Dammam were cancelled, following strikes on Iran launched by the United States and Israel, in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 28, 2026. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar (REUTERS)

In a statement to WAM news agency, the aviation authority said it has taken measures to safeguard the UAE’s territory amid “rapidly evolving regional security developments.” No timeframe has been provided for how long the airspace closure will be in place.

Is Dubai airport open today? Dubai Airports has cancelled all flights from Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport until further notice. A Dubai Airports spokeswoman said, according to Time Out Dubai, “Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice.”

They added, “Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights. We appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Further updates will be provided as we continue to monitor the situation.”

Meanwhile, Emirates has announced that all flights to and from Dubai by the airline will be suspended until 3pm UAE time on Sunday, March 1. Those who booked to travel in the next 72 hours can rebook on an alternate flight or request a refund.

“Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended operations to and from Dubai,” an Emirates spokesman said. “Emirates urges customers to check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We are actively monitoring the situation and engaging with relevant authorities. We apologise to customers affected by disruptions for any inconvenience caused, and we are assisting them with rebooking, refunds, or alternative travel arrangements. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority.”

A flydubai spokesperson said that the situation is developing and further updates are set to come. Flydubai, which operates out of Dubai International Airport, offers travellers several different routes to Iran.

“Due to the temporary closure of several airspaces in the region on February 28, some flydubai flights have been impacted,” said the spokesperson. “We are currently working to minimise disruption to our schedule, and affected flights are being rerouted, returning to stand, or cancelled. This is a developing situation which we are monitoring closely, while adjusting our flight schedule accordingly.”

She added, “The safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority. We are in direct contact with passengers whose travel plans have been affected. Passengers are advised to ensure their contact details are up to date by visiting Manage Your Booking and to check the status of their flights on flydubai.com for the latest information.”

Dubai's international airport and its landmark Burj Al Arab hotel sustained damage in Iranian retaliatory attacks, Reuters reported. The Emirate's media office said early on Sunday, March 1, that four people were injured at the airport.