Islamic State claims responsibility for blast at hotel in Kabul's Shahr-e-Naw

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack on a Chinese-run restaurant in a hotel in Kabul's Shahr-e-Naw on Monday. The blast shook Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, leading to the death of at least seven people. Motorists ride past a building with shattered glass following an explosion in the Shahr-e Naw area of Kabul (AFP)

The explosion struck Kabul's Shahr-e-Naw, which is predominantly safe and inhabited by foreign nationals includes large office buildings and shopping complexes, news agency Reuters reported.

One Chinese national and six Afghans died in the incident, and several others were injured. It tore through a Chinese-run restaurant in a hotel. The part where the explosion struck is heavily guarded.

The restaurant, reportedly named a Chinese noodle restaurant, was jointly run by a Chinese Muslim, Abdul Majid, his wife, and an Afghan partner, Abdul Jabbar Mahmood, and served the Chinese Muslim community.

The owner of a flower shop, on condition of anonymity, told AFP that the incident happened around 3:30 pm at the other end of the street from his business. He heard the "strong sound" of a blast in the crowded area.

Videos of the incident emerged on social media showing debris scattered on the street outside and smoke spewing from a large hole torn into the front of the restaurant building. Windows in the building opposite were smashed, AFP reported.

Dejan Panic, humanitarian group EMERGENCY’s Country Director in Afghanistan, told Reuters that so far 20 injured people have been admitted to the hospital. This also includes four women and a child.

Chinese business visitors have flocked to Afghanistan since the Taliban government took power in 2021 for the second time. China, which shares a rugged 76-kilometre border with Afghanistan, has close ties with the Taliban government.

