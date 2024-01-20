close_game
Israel bombs building in Syria's capital Damascus, 5 killed

Israel bombs building in Syria's capital Damascus, 5 killed

Mallika Soni
Jan 20, 2024

Israel strikes in Damascus: An Israeli missile strike targeted a four-storey building, killing five people, it was reported.

An Israeli strike on Damascus killed five people in a building where "Iran-aligned leaders" were meeting amid tensions in the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war./

Israel strikes in Damascus: People gather near the damaged site, that was hit by an Israeli military strike according to sources, in Damascus.(Reuters)
Israel strikes in Damascus: People gather near the damaged site, that was hit by an Israeli military strike according to sources, in Damascus.(Reuters)

"An Israeli missile strike targeted a four-storey building, killing five people... and destroying the whole building where Iran-aligned leaders were meeting," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, as per news agency AFP.

What we know so far on Israel's strike in Syria?

The monitor said, using a network of sources inside Syria, that the targeted area is known to be a high-security zone as it is home to leaders of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and pro-Iran Palestinian factions. Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said, "They were for sure targeting senior members" of those groups.

What has been reported on the strikes?

The strikes which occurred in mid-morning, the official SANA news agency reported adding, “An attack targeted a residential building in the Mazzeh neighbourhood in Damascus, resulting from an Israeli aggression.”

The Mazzeh area is home to the United Nations' headquarters, embassies and restaurants, it added.

“Israeli missiles” destroyed the whole building and that 10 were either killed or wounded in the attack, Associated Press reported.

Israel-Syria relations over the years

During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, mostly targeting Iran-backed forces. These attacks have intensified since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 last year. Recent months have also seen regular cross-border exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. However, Israel has not commented on these strikes. Earlier this month, a strike said to be carried out by Israel killed top Hamas commander Saleh Arouri in Beirut.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

© 2023 HindustanTimes
