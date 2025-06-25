Israel brought Iran's nuclear programme ‘to ruin’: Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that Israel's war against Iran has brought the country's nuclear programme “to ruin.” Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement during a visit to the site of the Weizmann Institute of Science, which was hit by an Iranian missile barrage, in the central city of Rehovot, Israel June 20, 2025.(Reuters)

In a televised statement to the nation after the start of a ceasefire agreed to by both countries, Netanyahu said that Israel destroyed nuclear facilities in Natanz and Isfahan, along with the Arak heavy water reactor. Follow LIVE updates.

“For dozens of years, I promised you that Iran would not have nuclear weapons and indeed ... we brought to ruin Iran's nuclear programme,” Netanyahu said, according to the Associated Press.

In his 10-minute speech, Netanyahu said that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.

"We have thwarted Iran's nuclear project. And if anyone in Iran tries to rebuild it, we will act with the same determination, with the same intensity, to foil any attempt," he added.

Israel's government announced earlier Tuesday that it eliminated the' dual existential threat' posed by Iran's nuclear programme and missiles during its strikes.

Netanyahu claimed that Israel's attack on Iran, named "Operation Rising Lion", would be "recorded in the annals of Israel's wars, and will be studied by armies all over the world."

Iran-Israel ceasefire

Iran and Israel reached a ceasefire after exchanging missiles for over 12 days, with US President Donald Trump taking to Truth Social and announcing the truce on Tuesday.

The ceasefire agreement took a brief hit as Israel accused Iran of violating it. Donald Trump, later, lashed out at both, seeming more angry over Israel, for the ceasefire violation.

In a post on Truth Social, he warned Israel not to drop any more bombs on Iran and asked it to return its pilots home immediately. Trump also called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reportedly asked him "not to attack Iran at all".