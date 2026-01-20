Israel's bulldozer action against UNRWA in Jerusalem caught on cam; far-right minister says 'terror supporters expelled'

Since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, Israel has long accused UNRWA of collaborating with Hamas. While the UN agency has denied the charge, Israel moved to ban it from operating in Jerusalem in 2025 and on Tuesday, it took its most dramatic step against the body.

Amid the not-so-quiet ceasefire with Gaza, Israel on Tuesday began bulldozing the Jerusalem headquarters of UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). The bulldozer action, which was caught on camera, was hailed by far-right Israeli ministers.

“This is an unprecedented attack not only against UNRWA and its premises. It constitutes a serious violation of international law and the privileges and immunities of the United Nations,” said UNRWA in its first response against the bulldozer action.

UNRWA spokesman Jonathan Fowler told news agency AFP that Israeli forces "stormed into" the compound shortly after 7am (0500 GMT).

“This must be a wake-up call. What happens today to UNRWA will happen tomorrow to any other international organisation or diplomatic mission, whether in the Occupied Palestinian Territory or anywhere around the world," said Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA's commissioner-general on social media platform X.

Israeli leaders mark ‘historic day’ Meanwhile, Israeli leaders, especially those on the far-right, have celebrated the demolition.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a statement that he had accompanied crews to the headquarters and called it a “historic day.” In a similar statement posted on social media platform X, the far--right minister stated that this demolition means the "terror supporters have been expelled".