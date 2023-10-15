Arab states don't want Israel-Hamas spillover, says US secretary of state

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Sunday after visiting Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt that everyone is determined to stop a spillover of the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. Israel- Hamas War: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to members of the media before leaving Cairo, Egypt.(Reuters)

"What I've heard from virtually every partner was a determination, a shared view, that we have to do everything possible to make sure this doesn't spread to other places," Blinken told reporters.

Antony Blinken said the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt "will be open" for aid into the blockaded strip, he said while departing from Cairo.

"We're putting in place with the United Nations, with Egypt, with Israel, with others, the mechanism by which to get the assistance and to get it to people who need it," he told reporters.

Blinken also said that the United States had appointed an envoy, veteran former diplomat David Satterfield, to work on aid to Gaza.

