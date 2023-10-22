News / World News / ‘Israel not responsible for Gaza hospital attack’: Canadian intelligence

Reuters |
Oct 22, 2023 09:57 AM IST

Canada's National Department of Defence said on Saturday that Israel was not behind the Al-Ahli hospital strike in Gaza.

Canada's National Department of Defence said on Saturday that Israel was not behind the Al-Ahli hospital strike in Gaza on Oct. 17. "Analysis conducted independently by the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command indicates with a high degree of confidence that Israel did not strike the Al-Ahli hospital on 17 October 2023," it said in a statement.

A girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City(AP)
The strike was more likely caused by an errant rocket fired from Gaza, the Defence department said based on analysis of open source and classified reporting.

Canada's findings are similar to conclusions by France and the U.S.

Canada said its assessment is informed by an analysis of the blast damage to the hospital complex, including adjacent buildings and the area surrounding the hospital, as well as the flight pattern of the incoming munition.

Palestinian officials said 471 people were killed in the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital on Tuesday. Gaza's health ministry blamed an Israeli air strike, while Israel said the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by militants.

Sign out