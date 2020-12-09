e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Israel plans 2024 moonshot after first unmanned lander crashed

Israel plans 2024 moonshot after first unmanned lander crashed

The new project, named “Beresheet 2”, will involve launching two landing craft and an orbiter that would circle the moon for years, conducting experiments and collecting data on behalf of school students, Israel’s Science Ministry said in statement.

world Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 18:48 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Jerusalem
Israel will try another unmanned lunar landing in early 2024 after its first attempt ended last year with the spacecraft crashing on the moon’s surface.
Israel will try another unmanned lunar landing in early 2024 after its first attempt ended last year with the spacecraft crashing on the moon’s surface.(Representational )
         

Israel will try another unmanned lunar landing in early 2024 after its first attempt ended last year with the spacecraft crashing on the moon’s surface, officials said on Wednesday.

The new project, named “Beresheet 2”, will involve launching two landing craft and an orbiter that would circle the moon for years, conducting experiments and collecting data on behalf of school students, Israel’s Science Ministry said in statement.

Hoping to become the fourth country to carry out a controlled lunar landing, Israel in early 2019 launched “Beresheet” - Hebrew for “Genesis” and the opening words, “In the beginning”, of the biblical book - from Cape Canaveral.

But the dishwasher-sized robotic spacecraft crashed during the final approach, with engineers blaming technical failure.

Like that project, Beresheet 2 will cost around $100 million raised from international partnerships and donors, and will involve state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Israeli non-profit space venture SpaceIL, the ministry said.

tags
top news
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
India playing key role against Covid-19, says Bharat Biotech
India playing key role against Covid-19, says Bharat Biotech
Opposition delegation meets President, seeks repeal of farm laws
Opposition delegation meets President, seeks repeal of farm laws
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Centre to send additional vaccine storage equipment to states from tomorrow
Centre to send additional vaccine storage equipment to states from tomorrow
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Explained: Why did height of Mount Everest change?
Explained: Why did height of Mount Everest change?
Watch: Grenade attack in J&K’s Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised
Watch: Grenade attack in J&K’s Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In