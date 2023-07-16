Home / World News / Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu due to be discharged from hospital

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu due to be discharged from hospital

Jul 16, 2023 11:32 AM IST

Netanyahu was taken on Saturday to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer and kept overnight under observation, his office said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to be discharged from hospital on Sunday after no irregularities were found in additional medical tests he underwent following his admission for suspected dehydration, his office said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.(Reuters)

Netanyahu, 73, was taken on Saturday to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, near his private residence in coastal Caesarea, and kept overnight under observation, his office said.

In a video statement issued from the hospital, he appeared to be in good spirits and said he had holidayed at the Sea of Galilee without properly protecting himself from a heatwave.

Israel's weekly cabinet meeting, usually held on Sunday, has been postponed to Monday.

