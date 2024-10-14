Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Israel rescuers say over 60 wounded in area Hezbollah claimed drone strike

AFP |
Oct 14, 2024 01:17 AM IST

Over 60 people were wounded south of Haifa following a drone strike by Hezbollah targeting a military base.

An Israeli volunteer rescue service on Sunday said more than 60 people were wounded south of Haifa, where Hezbollah earlier claimed a drone strike that targeted a military base.

An ambulance leaves the scene of a drone strike near the northern Isareli town of Binyamina, on October 13. (Photo by Oren ZIV / AFP)
An ambulance leaves the scene of a drone strike near the northern Isareli town of Binyamina, on October 13. (Photo by Oren ZIV / AFP)

"With the help of United Hatzalah ambulance teams, we provided assistance to over 60 wounded people with varying degrees of injuries -- critical, serious, moderate and mild," the rescue service United Hatzalah said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

ALSO READ- Israeli strike 'completely' destroys Lebanon mosque; 3rd UN peacekeeper wounded

Earlier Sunday, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which is at war with Israel, said it launched "a squadron of attack drones" at a military training camp in Binyamina, south of Haifa, in response to Israeli air strikes on the country.

The incident comes two days after air raid sirens sounded in central Israel after two aerial drones entered the country from Lebanon, with at least one building damaged north of Tel Aviv during the incident.

ALSO READ- A 9/11-like attack on Israel? New report on Hamas war reveals chilling details

Hezbollah has been regularly firing rockets and drones across the border into Israel for more than a year, but has reached further since late September when fighting escalated.

ALSO READ- Israel to target military and energy sites? Iran warns of ‘no red lines’

Israel's sophisticated air defences, including the Iron Dome system, has intercepted most of the projectiles, with few casualties caused by strikes or falling debris.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On