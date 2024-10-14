Israel rescuers say over 60 wounded in area Hezbollah claimed drone strike

An Israeli volunteer rescue service on Sunday said more than 60 people were wounded south of Haifa, where Hezbollah earlier claimed a drone strike that targeted a military base. An ambulance leaves the scene of a drone strike near the northern Isareli town of Binyamina, on October 13. (Photo by Oren ZIV / AFP)

"With the help of United Hatzalah ambulance teams, we provided assistance to over 60 wounded people with varying degrees of injuries -- critical, serious, moderate and mild," the rescue service United Hatzalah said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

Earlier Sunday, Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which is at war with Israel, said it launched "a squadron of attack drones" at a military training camp in Binyamina, south of Haifa, in response to Israeli air strikes on the country.

The incident comes two days after air raid sirens sounded in central Israel after two aerial drones entered the country from Lebanon, with at least one building damaged north of Tel Aviv during the incident.

Hezbollah has been regularly firing rockets and drones across the border into Israel for more than a year, but has reached further since late September when fighting escalated.

Israel's sophisticated air defences, including the Iron Dome system, has intercepted most of the projectiles, with few casualties caused by strikes or falling debris.